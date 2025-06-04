Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $42,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CINF stock opened at $151.51 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $111.92 and a twelve month high of $161.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.23 and a 200 day moving average of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

