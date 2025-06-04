CGN Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,637,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,317,000 after buying an additional 42,594 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,080,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,183,000 after buying an additional 136,586 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 714,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,284,000 after buying an additional 136,347 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 518,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,118,000 after buying an additional 26,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,626,000 after buying an additional 26,268 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK opened at $350.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.19. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $262.65 and a 1 year high of $358.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

