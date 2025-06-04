CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CDW were worth $43,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CDW by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in CDW by 838.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in CDW by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CDW by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.38.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $179.35 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $137.31 and a 12-month high of $241.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,887,099.30. This trade represents a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,382.02. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

