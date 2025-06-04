Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGGR. Fourpath Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 859,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,024,000 after purchasing an additional 209,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 29,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.16.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

