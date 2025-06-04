Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $333,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,113 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

