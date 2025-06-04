California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,176 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $811,210.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,724,613 shares in the company, valued at $52,149,092.82. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $25,591.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,479.04. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,375 shares of company stock worth $1,053,445 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic cut Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.97.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

