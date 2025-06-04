California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 37,982 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,982 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Roivant Sciences worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 478.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 550.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROIV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 273,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $3,142,309.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,799,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,501,538.17. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 315,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,489,673.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 959,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,611,594.42. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,223,959 shares of company stock worth $13,450,035 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

