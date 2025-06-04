California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 14,893 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,893 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 1,942.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Perrigo by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE PRGO opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Insider Activity

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $214,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,795.04. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

