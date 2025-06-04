Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Insider La Mancha Capital Management GP Acquires 100,000 Shares

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) insider La Mancha Capital Management GP purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

La Mancha Capital Management GP also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Belo Sun Mining alerts:

On Tuesday, May 27th, La Mancha Capital Management GP acquired 43,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,600.00.

On Friday, May 16th, La Mancha Capital Management GP acquired 81,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,795.00.

On Friday, May 2nd, La Mancha Capital Management GP acquired 91,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,145.40.

On Monday, April 28th, La Mancha Capital Management GP acquired 110,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,978.00.

On Thursday, April 10th, La Mancha Capital Management GP acquired 16,500 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,300.00.

On Friday, April 4th, La Mancha Capital Management GP acquired 66,785 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,054.69.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, La Mancha Capital Management GP acquired 229,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,220.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, La Mancha Capital Management GP acquired 5,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$750.00.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance

TSE BSX opened at C$0.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 13.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.