Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$35.16 and last traded at C$34.72, with a volume of 62495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.00.

Aura Minerals Stock Up 2.1%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Aura Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.83%.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.