Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARMK. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Aramark by 57.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 69,223 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Aramark by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Stock Up 0.7%

ARMK opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.20. Aramark has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Further Reading

