Apella Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $7,794,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $308.91 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $211.54 and a 52-week high of $317.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.32 and a 200-day moving average of $271.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

