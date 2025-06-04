Analysts Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) PT at $16.56

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 382.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,812,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,890,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,826 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,980,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,907 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $10,677,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,148,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 971,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

