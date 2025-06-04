Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952,448 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.52% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,005,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 311,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,355,000 after buying an additional 205,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

XTWO opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.72 and a 1 year high of $49.96.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

