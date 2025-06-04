American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:MGNR) is Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:MGNR – Free Report) by 206.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508,350 shares during the period. American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF comprises 3.1% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 18.71% of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF worth $22,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $657,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 33,617 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000.

American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of MGNR stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a market cap of $130.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.89. American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $33.74.

About American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF

The American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (MGNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in a narrow portfolio of global stocks that are predominantly involved in natural resources and related businesses.

