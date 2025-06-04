Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 767.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,867 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $35,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 120,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 195,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

