Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded by Truist Financial to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

ADYEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Adyen Stock Down 0.3%

About Adyen

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $18.99 on Monday. Adyen has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

