AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 300 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.5%

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $51.40.

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

