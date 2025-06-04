AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 387.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYD. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,781,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1%

SPYD opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $47.52. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

