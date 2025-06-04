Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 385.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 2.8%

AEIS opened at $118.79 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $132.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 83.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

