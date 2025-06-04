Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,329 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paladin Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 7,940 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285,351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.59.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $133.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $99.71 and a one year high of $141.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,960.28. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 91,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $12,199,967.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,928 shares in the company, valued at $9,625,404.96. This represents a 55.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

