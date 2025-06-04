3,688 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Sanofi by 16.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its position in Sanofi by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $60.12.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $2.0369 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNY

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.