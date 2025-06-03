Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Buska Wealth Management LLC

Buska Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $171.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $272.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

