Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Decreased by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 10.7% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. United Community Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $291.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

