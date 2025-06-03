Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 334,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $50.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.0978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.