Twele Capital Management Inc. Acquires 487 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 128,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 418,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 26,961 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.