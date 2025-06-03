Twele Capital Management Inc. Acquires 487 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 128,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 418,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 26,961 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $25.47.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
