Top Luxury Goods Stocks To Research – May 31st

New York Times, RealReal, and Riskified are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that design, produce and sell high-end consumer products—such as designer fashion, premium watches, fine jewelry and luxury automobiles—targeted at affluent buyers. These equities derive value from strong brand prestige and pricing power, yet tend to be sensitive to shifts in disposable income, consumer sentiment and broader economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Shares of NYSE NYT traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.14. 2,143,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,389. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.63. New York Times has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $58.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. 3,520,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,393. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. RealReal has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $651.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.61.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

RSKD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 523,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,706. The company has a market cap of $809.75 million, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $6.65.

