Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (TCBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on June 20th

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th.

Texas Community Bancshares Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ TCBS opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. Texas Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 10.81%.

Insider Activity at Texas Community Bancshares

About Texas Community Bancshares

In other Texas Community Bancshares news, CFO Julie Sharff sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $33,500.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,450. The trade was a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,719 shares of company stock valued at $74,324. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

