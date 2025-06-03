Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 3,537 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 313,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.14. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $44.32.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.