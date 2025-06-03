Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. Purchases Shares of 133,043 Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,000. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF makes up about 3.4% of Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGDG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 63,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,381,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,324,000 after buying an additional 331,174 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 34,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

CGDG stock opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $32.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

