Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 42% compared to the average volume of 4,357 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ImmunityBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunityBio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth $30,000. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.33. ImmunityBio has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

