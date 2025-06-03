Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 14,925 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 98% compared to the average daily volume of 7,548 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 200,940 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.84.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

