Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Snipp Interactive shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 331,500 shares traded.
Snipp Interactive Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.42.
About Snipp Interactive
Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to execute customized purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, an end-to-end real time multichannel SaaS cloud-based customer loyalty program software.
