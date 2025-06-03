Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,527 shares during the quarter. Ribbon Communications makes up 1.1% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $617.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $5.38.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $181.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.66 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

