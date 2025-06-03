Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,198 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 7,021.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 139,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 454,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,586,000 after purchasing an additional 171,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $103.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.39 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $312,403.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,875,374.20. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $41,824.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,161,966.46. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,455 shares of company stock worth $368,322. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRCT shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

