Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $445,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

