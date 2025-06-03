Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,964 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 574.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Rollins by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROL opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,623,011.79. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,469.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,937.94. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,763 shares of company stock worth $2,580,331. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

