Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Elevation Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 108,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,326 shares during the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 113,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 80,208 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 68,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 48,102 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 26,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.