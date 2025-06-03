S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

S4 Capital Stock Down 3.2%

SFOR opened at GBX 25.45 ($0.34) on Tuesday. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 23.31 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 66.75 ($0.90). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The company has a market cap of £156.59 million, a PE ratio of 2,544.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 5.20 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S4 Capital will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current year.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

