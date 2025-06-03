Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 925 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 1.2% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $229.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $234.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.08 and its 200 day moving average is $207.60.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 32.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.04.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

