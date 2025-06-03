Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Short Interest Down 15.3% in May

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 684,600 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the April 30th total of 807,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Rimini Street

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Rimini Street

In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 61,292 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $201,037.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,842.88. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Hershkowitz sold 24,974 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $86,659.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,025 shares in the company, valued at $260,336.75. This trade represents a 24.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,472 shares of company stock worth $426,180 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. Rimini Street has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.33.

About Rimini Street

(Get Free Report)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.