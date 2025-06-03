RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 440,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,198 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 1.1% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $40,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOND. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $90.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.22. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $88.95 and a one year high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

