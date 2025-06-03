RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,659,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,975,000 after purchasing an additional 205,590 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,086,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,015,000 after purchasing an additional 442,126 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,486,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,381,000 after buying an additional 189,092 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,305.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,194,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,018,000 after buying an additional 6,098,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,899,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,379,000 after buying an additional 634,469 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $42.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.32.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

