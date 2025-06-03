Polyhedra Network Price Hits $2.01 (ZKJ)

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, Polyhedra Network has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Polyhedra Network has a market capitalization of $619.02 million and $6.61 billion worth of Polyhedra Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyhedra Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00001905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Polyhedra Network

Polyhedra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,388,889 tokens. The official website for Polyhedra Network is polyhedra.network. Polyhedra Network’s official Twitter account is @polyhedrazk. The official message board for Polyhedra Network is polyhedra.medium.com.

Polyhedra Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polyhedra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 292,861,111 in circulation. The last known price of Polyhedra Network is 2.00675353 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $6,747,692,466.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polyhedra.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyhedra Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyhedra Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polyhedra Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

