Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,485,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Monster Beverage worth $86,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.81.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.95.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $2,634,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,293,876.94. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,528.71. This trade represents a 12.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,796 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,558 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

