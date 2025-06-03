Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 991,567 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 584.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991,567 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

