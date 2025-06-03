McLean Asset Management Corp Takes $243,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $336.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.75. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $273.60 and a 12 month high of $350.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

