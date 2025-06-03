McLean Asset Management Corp Has $2.86 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,245 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 0.8% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 820.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 233,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 107,750 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $27.06.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

