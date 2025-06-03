iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.22 and a 200 day moving average of $99.44. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.