iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Holdings Raised by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,399 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16,685.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,884,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,217,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,534 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,850,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,016,000 after acquiring an additional 137,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,086,000 after acquiring an additional 120,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.06 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $110.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

